Parkway staff back on the job

Blue Ridge Parkway in the snow

With the enactment of the continuing resolution, staff along the Blue Ridge Parkway resumed regular winter operations beginning Monday, but they remind visitors to remain patient as they assess road conditions on the sections of Parkway that remain closed due to debris and winter weather conditions.

“Employees along the entire Blue Ridge Parkway are glad to be back at work,” said Superintendent J.D. Lee. “We are so grateful to the committed Parkway staff, partners and neighbors that supported the Parkway during the lapse in appropriations. We had several weather events before and during the lapse that will continue to impact Parkway travel in the coming days and weeks. We appreciate the public’s patience and cooperation as we prioritize work to provide access to this special resource.”

The National Park Service maintains an online tool that allows visitors to monitor openings and closings along the historic, 469-mile route using an interactive, real time road map. The map allows visitors to zoom in on specific sections of the Parkway, provides current road closure information, and serves as an essential Parkway planning tool for park visitors, especially in the winter.

Winter weather can impact the Parkway for extended periods given a number of variables including the route’s north facing slopes, tunnels, high elevations, and limited sight distances. Limited snow and ice removal may take place, however the Parkway’s natural resource protection priorities limit the use of ice melting chemicals. Park rangers monitor conditions in affected areas and open the road as soon as safe travel can resume.

For more information about winter operations on the Parkway and to access our park road closure map please visit www.nps.gov/blri .