PBS program celebrates Knoxville Opera

Knoxville Opera and East Tennessee PBS have collaborated to create “Knox Opera for All: A Celebration of Knoxville Opera” - a concert that will be broadcast on East Tennessee PBS November 13 at p.m.

The concert features Maestro Brian Salesky accompanying soprano Jacqueline Brecheen, soprano Adia Evans, mezzosoprano Audrey Odle, baritone Michael Rodgers, tenor Wayd Odle, and bass Andrew Wentzel. They are joined by Miroslav Hristov, violinist and University of Tennessee Professor of Music.

“It was a pleasure to record this concert in our home, the magnificent Tennessee Theatre, although we certainly missed the presence of our loyal audience,” Salesky said. “This PBS program highlights all aspects of KO’s programming, ranging from main stage opera productions to the African-American Voices Series and Knoxville Opera Goes to Church, as well as in-school performances and The Rossini Festival.”

The telecast offers the audience to experience a performance from the artists’ point of view, with the camera on stage facing the stunning interior of the Tennessee Theater as a backdrop.

The Knoxville Opera Guild is planning at least one virtual event to complement the release of this production. “We know our audiences are missing not only our regular performances but also the sense of community Guild social events provide our patrons,” said guild President Julia Mullaney.