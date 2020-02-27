PBS to premier 'Bluegrass Now!'

× Expand Rhonda Vincent

Ever since Bill Monroe stormed out of Kentucky 75 years ago with a hot new take on traditional tunes, bluegrass music’s metric drive and high lonesome sound has thrilled and inspired audiences around the world. That bluegrass high energy and soulfulness was captured live in December at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro, Kentucky, for Bluegrass Now!, a nationally televised PBS special premiering Saturday, February 29.

Featuring hosts Rhonda Vincent and Jim Lauderdale and an all-star cast, Bluegrass Now! is a masterful homage to bluegrass across genre, gender, and generations.

Bluegrass Now! features performances reflecting the many facets of bluegrass music as performed by an array of today’s leading artists. Vincent and Lauderdale will welcome Alison Brown, Becky Buller, Dan Tyminski, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Missy Raines, Molly Tuttle, and Bluegrass Hall-of-Famer Larry Sparks into the theater at the beautiful Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.

Featuring full band performances, Bluegrass Now! presents rare and dynamic vocal pairings coupled with instrumental duets showcasing masters of art and instrument.

“This feels like a homecoming as many of today’s most prominent bluegrass artists make a pilgrimage back to the source of the music to document their own musical journeys,” said Chris Joslin, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum executive director. “If bluegrass music is Kentucky’s gift to the world, Bluegrass Now! feels like Christmas morning.”

Bluegrass Now! will begin airing on PBS stations beginning February 29, 2020. Visit https://www.pbs.org/ for premiere dates specific to each market.