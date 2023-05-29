1 of 8
Warren White, Lancaster, Ohio
Photo Essay, June 2023
Stars and fireflies in the night sky as seen looking south from Qualla, North Carolina.
2 of 8
Karen L. Beisel
Photo Essay, June 2023
Two men in a boat fishing on Harrison Bay, in Hamilton County Tennessee.
3 of 8
Julia Nunnally Duncan, Pleasant Gardens, North Carolina
Photo Essay, June 2023
My husband Steve fly fishing at our pond. This is one of his favorite summer activities.
4 of 8
Ralph Mayer
Photo Essay, June 2023
Riding a zipline near Saluda, North Carolina.
5 of 8
Ralph Mayer, Saluda, North Carolina
Photo Essay, June 2023
The photographer’s son on a backyard zipline.
6 of 8
Mary Ruden, Seymour, Tennessee
Photo Essay, June 2023
Mary Ruden painted six-foot fiddles with a quilt pattern to celebrate summer.
7 of 8
Ralph Mayer, Saluda, North Carolina
Photo Essay, June 2023
Hiking near Skinny Dip Falls on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
8 of 8
Bob Hopp
Photo Essay, June 2023
Summer at Mabry Mill.
