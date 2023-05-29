Photo Essay, June 2023

×

1 of 8

Photo Essay, June 2023

Warren White, Lancaster, Ohio

Photo Essay, June 2023

Stars and fireflies in the night sky as seen looking south from Qualla, North Carolina.

×

2 of 8

Photo Essay, June 2023

Karen L. Beisel

Photo Essay, June 2023

Two men in a boat fishing on Harrison Bay, in Hamilton County Tennessee.

×

3 of 8

Photo Essay, June 2023

Julia Nunnally Duncan, Pleasant Gardens, North Carolina

Photo Essay, June 2023

My husband Steve fly fishing at our pond. This is one of his favorite summer activities.

×

4 of 8

Photo Essay, June 2023

Ralph Mayer

Photo Essay, June 2023

Riding a zipline near Saluda, North Carolina.

×

5 of 8

Photo Essay, June 2023

Ralph Mayer, Saluda, North Carolina

Photo Essay, June 2023

The photographer’s son on a backyard zipline.

×

6 of 8

Photo Essay, June 2023

Mary Ruden, Seymour, Tennessee

Photo Essay, June 2023

Mary Ruden painted six-foot fiddles with a quilt pattern to celebrate summer.

×

7 of 8

Photo Essay, June 2023

Ralph Mayer, Saluda, North Carolina

Photo Essay, June 2023

Hiking near Skinny Dip Falls on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

×

8 of 8

Photo Essay, June 2023

Bob Hopp

Photo Essay, June 2023

Summer at Mabry Mill.

A special thanks to our readers for sharing their photos! To learn of upcoming photo essay themes and updates from the Smoky Mountain region, join us on Facebook.

Tags

SUBSCRIBE TO
SMOKY MOUNTAIN LIVING