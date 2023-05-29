× 1 of 8 Expand Warren White, Lancaster, Ohio Photo Essay, June 2023 Stars and fireflies in the night sky as seen looking south from Qualla, North Carolina. × 2 of 8 Expand Karen L. Beisel Photo Essay, June 2023 Two men in a boat fishing on Harrison Bay, in Hamilton County Tennessee. × 3 of 8 Expand Julia Nunnally Duncan, Pleasant Gardens, North Carolina Photo Essay, June 2023 My husband Steve fly fishing at our pond. This is one of his favorite summer activities. × 4 of 8 Expand Ralph Mayer Photo Essay, June 2023 Riding a zipline near Saluda, North Carolina. × 5 of 8 Expand Ralph Mayer, Saluda, North Carolina Photo Essay, June 2023 The photographer’s son on a backyard zipline. × 6 of 8 Expand Mary Ruden, Seymour, Tennessee Photo Essay, June 2023 Mary Ruden painted six-foot fiddles with a quilt pattern to celebrate summer. × 7 of 8 Expand Ralph Mayer, Saluda, North Carolina Photo Essay, June 2023 Hiking near Skinny Dip Falls on the Blue Ridge Parkway. × 8 of 8 Expand Bob Hopp Photo Essay, June 2023 Summer at Mabry Mill. Prev Next

