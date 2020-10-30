Playhouse offers session with 'Hamilton!' actor

× Expand Fergie L. Philippe

Flat Rock Playhouse’s Studio 52 will host a virtual workshop for young artists featuring Hamilton! actor Fergie L. Philippe.

“We’ve been bursting to share this news,” said Studio 52 Director of Education Anna Kimmell. “The opportunity to work with Fergie is such a treat. Virtual education allows us to connect with industry professionals and students from all across the country. This workshop brings Broadway right to your home.”

The virtual workshop, titled Who Tells Your Story? A Song Study with Hamilton's Fergie L. Philippe, will be offered December 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., for artists ages 12 - 18.

The master class integrates acting, singing and storytelling, with Fergie highlighting the power of each actor’s unique perspective, outlining his approach to song interpretation, providing feedback and coaching on a select number of student performances, and connecting with young artists in an exclusive Q&A. Young artists should have a notebook and a pencil, questions for Fergie, and enthusiasm for musical theater.

Philippe is currently playing the roles of Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in the musical Hamilton! on Broadway. He attended Elon University.

The workshop is offered for a suggested donation of $25 but a minimum of a $5 donation is required to register. “We also recognize that 2020 has been a tough and uncertain year for many families,” Kimmell said. “Our hope is that by inviting students to donate-what-they-can, we can increase access to arts education while also supporting the time and talents of each guest artist and the continued theater education initiatives of Studio 52.”

Participants should have a device with Zoom installed - preferably a computer but smaller devices also work - stable internet, headphones, a distraction-free learning space, imagination, creativity, and a sense of adventure.

To learn more and sign up, visit frpstudio52.org/virtualworkshops.