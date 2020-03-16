Popular Pigeon Forge entertainment closes for virus

World Choice Investments is closing its popular entertainment facilities in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, until May 9, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those closures are at The Comedy Barn Theater in Pigeon Forge; Dolly Parton’s Stampede in Pigeon Forge and Branson, Missouri; Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud in Pigeon Forge; Pirates Voyage in Pigeon Forge and Myrtle Beach, and Smoky Mountain Opry in Pigeon Forge.

“We have been following the coronavirus crisis very closely and based on the new guidelines provided by the CDC, and in consultation with the health experts, we are closing all of our theater facilities until May 9,” CEO Jim Rule said. “We can control the group size in our Frizzle Chicken House Café and it will remain open at this time.”

Guests with tickets for this period may the company at 865.453.4400 for rescheduling information.