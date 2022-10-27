Jazz band to perform

× Expand Preservation Hall Jazz Band

The Preservation Hall Jazz Band will bring its ‘Pass It On, 60th Anniversary Musical Celebration’ to the Clayton Center for the Arts on November 18 at 7:30 p.m.

The Preservation Hall Jazz Band tours worldwide to nurture and perpetuate the art of New Orleans jazz. The band travels as a rotating collective of more than 60 musicians, led by tubist and bassist Ben Jaffe. In recent years, the band has broadened its audience through collaborations with pop artists like Tom Waits, Ani DiFranco and Arcade Fire.

Throughout its history, New Orleans has been the point at which sounds and cultures from around the world converge, minge and resurface, transformed by the Crescent City’s inimitable spirit and joie de vivre. Nowhere is that idea more vividly embodied than in the Preservation hall Jazz Band, which has held the torch of New Orleans music aloft for more than 60 years, all the while carrying it enthusiastically forward as a reminder that the history they were founded to preserve is a vibrantly living history.

Tickets may be purchased online or by calling the box office Tuesday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are priced from $32.50.

The Clayton Center for the Arts, located on the Maryville College campus and constructed through a unique partnership between the college and the cities of Maryville and Alcoa, is East Tennessee’s venue for arts and entertainment.

