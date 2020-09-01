Radio Bristol plans live online concert

× Expand The Po Ramblin Boys

Radio Bristol's Farm and Fun Time show is returning with a live online show.

The variety show will featuring The Po' Ramblin Boys, 49 Winchester, and host band Bill & The Belles, online Thursday, September 10, at 7 p.m. Fans worldwide can stream the program on Radio Bristol Facebook Page or Radio Bristol's YouTube Page.

Farm and Fun Time hearkens back to the days of classic live radio and features today’s top traditional country, bluegrass and old-time artists. Hosted by Kris Truelsen, Farm and Fun Time is a celebration of Appalachian music and culture with various segments, jingles, and featured artists.

Radio Bristol is the broadcast arm of The Birthplace of Country Music in Bristol, which seeks to perpetuate, promote, and celebrate Bristol’s rich musical heritage and to educate and engage audiences worldwide regarding the history, impact and legacy of the 1927 Bristol Sessions.