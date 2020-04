While safe at home, the Birthplace of Country Music invites you to join them online for a special performance of Radio Bristol's Farm and Fun Time - Home Edition.

They are going live from host Kris Truelsen's house. The show will feature music by Farm and Fun Time host band Bill and the Belles, an "Heirloom Recipe" and a few other surprises.

Tune in tonight, April 9, at 7 p.m. EST. View the show on Facebook or YouTube.