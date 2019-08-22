Ramsey House presents Celtic and Appalachian music

× Expand The Missing Goats

The Historic Ramsey House in Knoxville will present the fourth annual Ancient Sounds Celtic and Appalachian Outdoor Music Festival, on Sunday, September 1, beginning at 2 p.m.

Celebrate the unofficial end of summer on the beautiful grounds of the Historic Ramsey House, 2614 Thorngrove Pike, Knoxville. Come hear Celtic and Appalachian music performed by a lineup of regional talent, including Four Leaf Peat, The Missing Goats, Elza Gate, Wild Blue Yonder, The Good Thymes Ceilidh Band, Thistle Dew, Liza Jane Alexander and Fiddlin' Curly Cottrell. The fun starts at 2 p.m. and continues into the evening. Bring a comfy chair, sit in the shade of the large performance tent, and enjoy the sounds of East Tennessee musical history.

This show goes on rain or shine. Check out a schedule and purchase tickets at www.ramseyhouse.org or call (865) 546-0745. Tickets are $15; children 12 and under get in for free.