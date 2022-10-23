'Red back hymnal' singing scheduled

A hymnal singing will be held at the Polk County Show Barn, located in Benton, Tennessee.

The singing is Wednesday, November 16, from 6-8 p.m.

Led by singers from First Baptist Church of Benton and Ocoee Church of God, the singing will rely on music from the familiar "red-back" church hymnal.

The hymnal was printed using shape notes. Some were bound with a maroon cover and some with a green, although the maroon was the more popular cover and served as the inspiration for the name ‘Red Back.’

The hymnal contains more than 400 song selections and is printed in a seven-shape-note format.

The show barn is located at Route 411, Parksville Road, Benton, Tennessee.