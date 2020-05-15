Sections of the Blue Ridge Parkway to Reopen

The Blue Ridge Parkway reopening is part of a phased approach to increase accessibility to recreational areas while taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Parkway trails are open, but the National Park Service asks that guests maintain six feet of distance from other visitors and practice 'leave no trace' principles, including packing out any trash. If an overlook or parking area is crowded, please pick another area to visit or come back at a later time.

Restrooms, visitor centers, campgrounds, and picnic areas will remain closed for now. If you are planning to visit the Parkway, check the National Park Service’s website for any changes in operations.

Read the update with road openings by milepost.

For a map showing closures and road work underway, visit the real time road closure map.

Stay safe and have fun!