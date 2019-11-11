Seussical the musical Jr. opens at HART

Kids at Hart, the youth drama group at Haywood Arts Regional Theater, will present Seussical the musical Jr. Nov. 16, 17, 23 and 24 at 2pm. The show is based on the children's stories of Dr. Seuss, with most of its plot based on Horton Hears a Who! while incorporating other Seuss stories. The musical's name is a mash up of "Seuss" and "musical," and features a large cast.

The Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. Horton must protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, and he must also guard an abandoned egg that's been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.

To make reservations go to www.harttheatre.org. The box office will also be open on Friday and Saturdays from 3:30-5pm and one hour before showtime on performance days. The box office number is 828-456-6322.

HART is located at 250 Pigeon St. in Waynesville, North Carolina.