Shall we talk about barbecue?

The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources has created a traveling exhibit that examines the history of barbecue and its continuing place in North Carolina culture. The exhibit will be on display at the department's Western Office in East Asheville beginning Feb. 23.

From its early history to modern day “East-versus-West” style discussions, barbecue is alive and well in our state. North Carolina has a proud barbecue tradition, from the earliest history of cooking meats over flames and coals to modern methods. Whether at a backyard grill, a community event, or a traditional wood fire pit at a local restaurant, delicious barbecue can be found in every corner of the state.

Tall illustrated fabric panels comprise the traveling exhibit highlighting the social importance, cultural adaptations, methods of preparation, dessert options and the science behind barbecue. In addition to the panels, the exhibit includes display materials, t-shirts and sauces from various pits across the state.

The traveling exhibit was created with financial support from the N.C. Pork Council.

The exhibit will be on display Feb. 23 to March 23, Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A special RSVP lecture program is scheduled for March 6, and sample barbecue from local restaurants will be available for tasting on Feb. 23 and again on March 23.

The Western Office of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources is located at 176 Riceville Road, Asheville. For additional information visit http://www.ncdcr.gov/westernoffice.