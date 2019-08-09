Smokey Bear's birthday!

Smokey Bear turns 75 today, continuing his legacy of bringing awareness to unwanted, human-caused fires in America.

To celebrate, the USDA Forest Service, the National Association of State Foresters and the Ad Council are releasing new public service announcements featuring Betty White; announced the addition of a new Smokey Bear balloon in the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade; and are promoting birthday parties and local events across the country. These partners make up the Cooperative Forest Fire Prevention Committee, the coalition behind Smokey Bear and his wildfire prevention campaign.

"The hardest working bear in the world, Smokey, has for decades now tirelessly shared with the public the message 'Only You Can Prevent Wildfires,'" said U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen. "And I'm certain that 75 years from now, Smokey will still be active in his duty of spreading the wildfire prevention message – reminding us to do our part in preventing unwanted wildfire."

Jay Farrell, executive director of the National Association of State Foresters, said, ”Smokey Bear and his friends know that wildfire is not just a western issue or a summer phenomenon. It's always wildfire season somewhere in the United States. This is why it is so important that Smokey's message resonate year-round and nationwide with all Americans. This year's Smokey Bear wildfire prevention campaign and the hundreds of events held in his honor promise to do just that.”

The story of Smokey Bear began during World War II. In 1942, the Japanese navy fired shells from submarines that exploded on an oil field near the Los Padres National Forest in California. Fear grew that more attacks could bring a disastrous loss of life and destruction of property, and even ignite raging wildfires.

With many experienced firefighters deployed in the military, it was up to communities to prevent wildfires as best they could. Quickly, the protection of forests became a matter of national importance. The Forest Service organized the CFFP Committee with the help of the War Advertising Council - now known as The Ad Council - and the National Association of State Foresters. Together, they created posters and slogans, including "Forest Fires Aid the Enemy" and "Our Carelessness, Their Secret Weapon."

Smokey Bear first appeared on a forest fire prevention campaign poster in 1944. Two years later, he and his message were featured on a series of stamps used nationwide, and by the 1950s, Smokey Bear had made his debut in radio commercials voiced by Washington radio personality Jackson Weaver. In the decades since, the beloved icon has been featured in countless TV and radio spots, posters, stamps, billboards, and memorabilia alongside well-known actors and celebrities including B.B. King, Barbara Stanwyck, Betty White, Sevierville’s beloved Dolly Parton, Leonard Nimoy, and Ray Charles.

In recent years, his voice, delivering his sole tagline - “Only you can prevent wildfires” - has been provided by actor Sam Elliott, who shares this same birthday with the bear and whose father worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

To learn more about Smokey Bear and wildfire prevention, visit www.smokeybear.com.