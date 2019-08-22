Southern Highlands Reserve plant sale

Southern Highlands Reserve welcomes the public for its 2019 Native Plant Sale, Friday, August 23, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The sale is at the nursery complex, 558 Summit Ridge Road, Lake Toxaway. A wide variety of native plants seldom found at most retail nurseries will be available. These include plants for all seasons, pollinator plants, perennials, shrubs and many found at both high and lower elevations.

Most plants available for purchase are also on display in the gardens. Plants will be sold in one gallon and four-inch containers. Each plant has been grown with care from hand-collected seed.

Southern Highlands Reserve is a native plant arboretum and research center dedicated to sustaining the natural ecosystems of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

To learn about Southern Highlands Reserve, visit www.southernhighlandsreserve.org .