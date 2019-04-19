Stage company presents dark comedy

× Expand Scott Treadway

North Carolina Stage Company will present “Stones in His Pockets,” a dark comedy from Irish playwright Marie Jones, from April 24 to May 19 in downtown Asheville.

“Stones in His Pockets” is set in a small town nestled in the scenic, emerald hills of County Kerry, Ireland, which has been taken over by a Hollywood film crew. Employed as extras on the film, Charlie Conlan and Jake Quinn detail the impact this movie has had on the local community — and how the Hollywood dream turns to tragedy in this small Irish town.

Together, these two characters tell the story of a local teenager, Sean Harkin, who, after being humiliated by the movie’s star and thrown out of his local pub, commits suicide by drowning with stones in his pockets.

This is the final production of North Carolina Stage Company’s 2018/2019 season. Following the season’s end, NC Stage will bring its stripped-down, touring version of William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” to its downtown Asheville stage from Wednesday, May 29 to Sunday, June 9.

“Stones in His Pockets” runs from Wednesday, April 24 to Sunday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays. Two additional 2 p.m. matinee shows are March 30 and April 6. Tickets are on sale now for $17-$36, depending on seating section, and special $10 tickets are available for students under 25 with a valid student ID. Tickets can be purchased online at ncstage.org or by calling 828-239-0263.

North Carolina Stage Company is located at 15 Stage Lane in downtown Asheville and has been producing professional theater since 2001.