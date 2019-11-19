Storytellers association holds local 'telling'

For storytellers world-wide, mid-November is the time of Tellabration, an annual observance when stories are told in all corners of the world. Members of the Smoky Mountain Storytellers Association will represent East Tennessee in this observance at an evening of stories on Thursday, November 21. The event will take place at Bluetick Tavern - formerly Barley’s Taproom and Pizzeria - located at 128 West Broadway Avenue in Maryville, Tennssee.

Smoky Mountain tellers Sheri Liles, Millie Sieber, and Fred Goddard will provide the stories, and Bluetick Tavern will provide an all-you-care –to-eat pizza buffet. The buffet begins at 5:45 p.m., and the stories begin about 6:30 p.m. and continue until about 8 p.m. The price is $22.50 for adults, $13.75 for children ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and under.

Sheri Liles, Millie Sieber, and Fred Goddard are each experienced and gifted tellers of stories, and each one has a unique telling style and repertoire. Because there is no theme for Tellabration, there is no way to anticipate the stories that will be told. Each teller is free to examine the audience and bring them the story they need to hear. The suspense will add to the enjoyment of the experience.

Tellabration began in 1987 when a Connecticut yarn spinner, J. G. Pinkerton, envisioned an international event as a means of building community support for storytelling. In 1988, the event was launched in six locations across Connecticut, and quickly extended around the globe. By 1997 there were Tellabration events on every continent but Antarctica.

The Smoky Mountain Storytellers Association is a non-profit organization founded in 1994 and is devoted to preserving and advancing the art of oral storytelling. Members are folks who love telling, listening to, and rejoicing in a rich heritage of stories. There is a multitude of telling styles and genres among members. Traditional Appalachian tales, classical stories from foreign lands, contemporary fiction, and personal narratives are among the narratives shared as each story unfolds. For more information about the Smoky Mountain Storytellers Association and its events, visit smokymountaintellers.org.

Tellabration is expected to draw a large audience, so reservations are recommended. To make a reservation, text your name and the number in your party to 865-803-8753. All reservations will expire at 6 p.m., and thereafter seating is first come, first served.