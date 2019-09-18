Submission date nears for music-writing contest

× Expand Merlefest photo 2014 Merlefest The Steep Canyon Rangers were one of the headline acts of 2014’s Merlefest, held annually in Wilkesboro, N.C.

MerleFest will begin accepting entries for the Chris Austin Songwriting Contest on October 1.

The competition is one of the most acclaimed songwriting contests in roots and Americana music, and has a reputation for launching careers as well as drawing attention to important new talent. The contest is split into four genre-based categories including bluegrass, general, gospel, and country. First- through third-place winners will be chosen in each category at MerleFest 2020, set to take place on April 23 - 26.

MerleFest is an annual homecoming of musicians and music fans on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. First-tier tickets for MerleFest 2020 will go on sale on November 12th, with Tier 2 pricing beginning February 17, and Tier 3 pricing beginning April 23.

Now in its 28th year, the Chris Austin Songwriting Contest is an opportunity for songwriters to have their original songs heard and judged by a panel of Nashville music industry professionals, under the direction of Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Jim Lauderdale. Aspiring songwriters may submit entries to the contest using the online entry form at MerleFest.org or by mailing entries to MerleFest/CASC, P.O. Box 120, Wilkesboro, NC, 28697. All entries received during October and November will receive an early entry discount price of $25 per entry, while submissions received in December and January will require a $30 fee per entry. All lyrics must be written in English and no instrumental entries will be accepted. The deadline to enter is February 1.

Finalists will be invited to the final round of the competition, which takes place Friday, April 24, during MerleFest. First-place winners will receive $600 cash from MerleFest, a performance slot on MerleFest’s Cabin Stage on Friday night, and a 12-13 minute set on Saturday.

“We are extremely proud of the career successes achieved by many CASC alumni. Among these are Gillian Welch (1993), David Via (1997, 2001), Johnny Williams (1998, 1999), Tift Merritt (2000), Becky Buller (2001), Michael Reno Harrell (2003), Adrienne Young (2003), Martha Scanlan (2003), Sam Quinn (2006) and Jeanette Williams (2007),” said Stacee Whitley, coordinator of the Chris Austin Songwriting Contest. “More recent alumni include Lara Lynn (2011) and Gary Alan Ferguson (2014). Other recent discoveries from the contest are Melody Walker of Front Country and Joseph Terrell of Mipso. I encourage all songwriters to put the final touches on your masterpiece and submit it to the Chris Austin Songwriting Contest.”