Sugarlands Visitor Center hosts author events

Great Smoky Mountains Association is hosting award-winning nature photographer Radim Schreiber for a book signing and discussion of his book Firefly Experience, at the Sugarland Visitor Center.

People are flocking to Great Smoky Mountains National Park this week and next to witness the annual synchronized firefly display. “Fireflies open doors to joy, magic and deep connection with nature,” Schreiber says. Mesmerized by their bioluminescence, he strives to understand and communicate the language of these “lightning bugs” with the world through beautiful photographic portraits.

Schreiber has been photographing insects since 1999. Visitors can meet Schreiber and purchase autographed copies of his book through Wednesday, June 5, at Sugarland Visitor Center from noon until 4 p.m.

Joining Schreiber on Wednesday from 1. p.m. – 3 p.m. will be avid hiker Ben Anderson to discuss his book Smokies Chronicle: A Year of Hiking in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Anderson invites readers to join him on a quest for greater perspective and deeper insight into the park as he traverses trails across the seasons.

Anderson has extensive knowledge of Great Smoky Mountains National Park and its network of 848 miles of trail.

You can read several of Ben's hike excerpts here.