Summer on Broadway celebrates Maryville

Summer on Broadway, a summer festival with a hometown atmosphere full of outdoor events and local vendors, takes place June 21-22 In Maryville, Tennessee.

The festival features live music, local crafters, food trucks, a kids’ area, car shows, a beer festival, a parade through the streets of historic downtown Maryville and more. It’s suited for people all ages and incorporates fun, family events. The festival is fun for the community while attracting people from surrounding cities and states.

Six main events are set for this year, from Smoky Mountain DockDogs to The Big BBQ Bash. “Summer on Broadway is a rapidly growing, anticipated annual event that showcases and supports the best of the region,” said Blount Partnership Director of Tourism Kim Mitchell. “It’s a weekend full of pure fun where everyone can kick back, come together and let loose to celebrate the start of the summer season.”

On Friday, June 21, The festival starts at 2 p.m. on Broadway Avenue. Festival admission and parking is free. Saturday, June 22, it starts at 9 a.m.

For more information, visit SummeronBroadway.net. The festival schedule of events and festivities can be found here.