Symphony offers mashup of Gov't Mule and Rachmaninoff

The Asheville Symphony has announced the lineup for the 2019 Asheville Amadeus festival, a 10-day multi-genre Mozart-inspired event fit for all tastes and ages. Running Friday, March 15, through Sunday, March 24, the festival spans multiple Asheville venues and joins forces with all-star musicians such as Asheville native and Grammy Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, producer and guitarist Warren Haynes.

"For Asheville Amadeus 2019, we’re pairing rock’ n’ roll with Rachmaninoff,” said Asheville Symphony Executive Director David Whitehill. "And there’s no better way to celebrate than with rock guitarist Warren Haynes and Rach pianist Garrick Ohlsson.

First held in 2015, Asheville Amadeus has since become a much-anticipated biennial event — expanding in 2017 from a weeklong festival to a grand 10-day celebration. In 2019, the Asheville Symphony continues the tradition with more than 30 public and private events.

Tickets for festival events are on sale now, with event prices ranging from free to $93, depending on the event. Complete details and purchase instructions for individual events can be found at ashevilleamadeus.org.

For more information call or visit the Asheville Symphony offices, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.: 828.254.7046, 27 College Place, Suite 100.

