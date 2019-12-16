Tanya Tucker, Jason Isbell headline Rhythm & Roots

Tanya Tucker and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are two of the headliners for the 20th Annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival.

The Birthplace of Country Music announced the first round of 30 artists for the festival scheduled to perform at this year’s event.

The lineup also includes Moon Taxi, Rhonda Vincent, Lonesome River Band, Folk Soul Revival, Ian Noe, Katie Pruitt, Town Mountain, Red Molly, Great Peacock, I Draw Slow, Sol Driven Train, Annabelle’s Curse, The East Pointers, Seth Walker, Morgan Wade, Cicada Rhythm, Big Daddy Love, Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers, Mo Lowda & The Humble, Sierra Ferrell, Songs from the Road Band, Hank, Pattie, & The Current, Desert Noises, Carly Burruss, Roanoke, The Red Clay Strays, Fedor & The Denim Denim and The Mammoths.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this coming year and our 20th anniversary,” said BCM Executive Director Leah Ross. “This is a huge milestone in the history of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion and for Bristol.”

"Jason Isbell is so revered for his songwriting," Ross said. "And Tanya Tucker is country music royalty. This isn't Jason's first time in Bristol, but we felt it was time to bring him back. This is Tanya Tucker's first appearance at the festival. This is perfect timing with the release of her new album and the opportunity to have another legendary country music act at Bristol Rhythm.”

Bristol is heralded as the birthplace of country music, home to the 1927 Bristol Sessions recordings. The Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion is a celebration of that great legacy and is renowned for its diverse headliners, established touring acts, up-and-coming artists, and some of the Appalachian regions finest music across a wide variety of roots genres. It is also noted for its unique downtown setting along State Street.

For more information about Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion visit BristolRhythm.com.