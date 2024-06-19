Tasty Eats & Amazing Views: Mt. Mitchell Restaurant Reopens

BURNSVILLE, N.C. – The restaurant at Mount Mitchell State Park, offering panoramic views near the top of the highest mountain east of the Mississippi River, has reopened following a multi-year, $2.7 million renovation.

The newly branded Mount Mitchell Café & Eatery operates seven days a week from May into October and features an elevated casual menu of gourmet soups, sandwiches and salads.

“We designed the menu to be fresh and approachable, with no unpronounceable items,” says Melissa Howell. She and her husband, Leigh, have a four-year contract with the NC Division of Parks and Recreation to run the eatery.

The Howells, owners of the popular Pig and Grits restaurant in nearby Burnsville, were awarded the contract last fall, allowing them to be involved in the final stages of the renovation.

“We got to work with the park to pick out the tables and chairs, and other items,” Melissa Howell says. “When it came to setting up the dining space, we partnered with local artists to place art on the walls that showcases the park and surrounding areas.”

Originally scheduled as a two-year renovation, it took five years because of the pandemic.

The results are worth the wait. The ridgetop building of native stone received a complete makeover, including a full kitchen overhaul, new flooring in the dining room and lounge area, and new windows throughout showcasing long-range views of the highest peaks in the eastern U.S.

“We also have robust guest wi-fi that people can enjoy despite the remote location,” Leigh Howell says.

Although Mount Mitchell is only a 30-mile drive from Burnsville, the mountain’s 6,684-foot elevation soars nearly 4,000 feet higher than Burnsville, creating a unique environment.

For example, the elevation causes water to boil at lower temperatures, requiring heat adjustments when making coffee, soups and other water-based items. It’s also common to have chilly weather in the middle of summer.

“The temperature stays anywhere from 15-20 degrees cooler on the mountain. Sometimes there is nothing more comforting than a warm sandwich, whether it’s a panini or a grilled burger, and a cup of soup,” Melissa Howell explains.

A Burnsville native, Leigh Howell made it a priority to incorporate names of local people

and places into the menu. The Elisha Pimento Melt is a nod to the mountain’s namesake, Elisha

Mitchell. Other tasty items include the 6684’ Burger and Camp Alice Chili.

“Camp Alice is at the bottom of the hill below the restaurant. Alice was a cook when it was a logging camp, so we’re paying homage to the park and the people who came before us,” he says.

Kids can choose from selections on the Little Hikers’ menu, while desserts include peach cobbler, mountain berry cobbler, cheesecake and lemon pound cake topped with mountain berries.

The restaurant opened May 1 and the first month exceeded the Howells’ expectation. They expect that to continue as word gets out after a five-year closure.

“Whether you’re a family or just an individual hiker looking for a wonderful meal and beautiful views, we have it for you,” says Melissa Howell.

Mount Mitchell Café & Eatery is open daily 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. from May through August. Hours change to 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in September and October, before closing for the winter. The restaurant does not take reservations and can accommodate large parties.

For information, visit: https://mountmitchellcafeandeatery.com/.