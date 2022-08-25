Tennessee dedicates Ocoee River bridge

× Expand Rob Howard

Federal, state, and local officials on Wednesday celebrated the completion of the U.S. 64 bridge replacement project over the Ocoee River in Polk County, Tennessee.

Work began on the project in September 2020. The project included construction of a three-span, steel I-beam bridge on new alignment to the north of the existing bridge. The new bridge is approximately 600 feet long with two 12-foot travel lanes, a dedicated center turn lane, and 10-foot shoulders. The width will accommodate future widening to four lanes.

U.S. 64 in Polk County is heavily traveled by tourists and residents. The route is the gateway to the Ocoee Scenic Byway and the Ocoee River Gorge, traveled by those who are whitewater rafting on the Ocoee River or leaf-peeping in the fall.

The signature bridge has visually appealing features including the Ocoee River emblem, rock finishes, aesthetic bridge rail, and lighting.