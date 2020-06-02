The 73rd Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands Goes Virtual

In an effort to uphold the mission of providing a marketplace for the creative community in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Southern Highland Craft Guild will continue their 73-year old tradition by hosting a virtual Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands, July 16-19, 2020.

This online event will last four days and will feature a directory of artisans of fine craft, both traditional and contemporary. Visitors to the site cab explore works of clay, fiber, glass, leather, metal, paper, wood, jewelry, and more through the virtual “booths” of participating members. Visitors can shop directly from artists, watch videos of craft demonstrations, interact with artists in their studios through live streams, and participate in a raffle drawing. Raffle participation is appreciated and all proceeds will go towards the Guild’s education department.

Many visitors attend the traditional in-person Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands to find unique heirlooms to enjoy now and for years to come, and this year they can do the same at www.craftguild.org/craftfair.

GENERAL INFORMATION:

Location: www.craftguild.org/craftfair

Dates: July 16-19, 2020

Hours: The page will go live 12 a.m. July 16 and end at 11:59 p.m. on July 19.

Admission: Free

Raffle Tickets: $5.00