The Arc Knox County hosts ‘Over the Edge’

The Arc Knox County will host a block party adjacent to the Farmers Market on Market Square June 4 in Knoxville. Bring friends and families beginning at 9 a.m. and enjoy games for kids and adults, snacks, a chance to win great prizes in the raffle drawings, and interactive sponsor booths.

The Arc Knox County is a nonprofit organization that is committed to providing programs and services for people with intellectual disabilities in Knox County; safeguarding their rights and protecting their welfare, and helping each individual achieve the highest possible level of personal growth and independence.

The highlight of the block party will be when certain fundraising participants rappel 16 stories off the Trotter Building.

Registration for the fundraiser is $35 per participant, who then must raise money for the charity. Those who raise at least $1,000 will have the opportunity to rappel off the side of the building.

Space is limited, so participants should register at this link and start collecting donations toward their rappel.

Those who want to help but say “heck, no” to stepping off the top of a building can donate straight to the event with $100 or more and get their name entered into a drawings for prizes.