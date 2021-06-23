× Expand Eugene Wolf

Eugene Wolf, a popular actor at the Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, brings his one-man show “The Book of Mamaw” to Ebbs Chapel Performing Arts Center in Madison County, North Carolina, on July 25.

“The Book of Mamaw” is a musical comedy that tells the story of Wolf and his Mamaw, a Church of Christ grandmother who raised him and supported his love of music and performing from an early age after noticing how excited he got when a marching band of pigs came on the TV and sang a song about Valleydale bacon, sausage and wieners.

Through story, song and sketches, the play is an autobiographical musical journey through self-discovery and revelation.

“In the early 60s, I loved Loretta Lynn and Connie Francis. Then the Beatles came along and quickly changed the landscape. But I stuck with my women. Petula Clark, Barbra Streisand and Joni Mitchell,” Wolf said. “Mamaw was a devout Christian woman, and these songs reflect the values that she gave to me.” But the show is not just a series of warm memories. “Mamaw was funny in spite of herself. She’d take me along when she sold Avon and make me get up and sing Loretta Lynn songs. I was an eight-year-old by singing about my lying, cheating, drinking husband. But I didn’t care. Mamaw had sanctioned it, so it was alright.”

“The Book Of Mamaw” played the United Solo Festival in New York, the world’s largest solo theater festival, and brought home the United Solo and Backstage Magazine Audience Award. It was chosen from over 120 one-person theatre pieces.

Presented by the Madison County Arts Council, the show is Sunday, July 25, at 4 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased by calling (828) 649-1301 or by visiting madisoncountyarts.com.