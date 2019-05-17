'The Bridges of Madison County' runs through June 9

Haywood Arts Regional Theatre - HART - is presenting The Bridges of Madison County through June 9.

The show is based on the bestselling novel by Robert James Waller that became a hit film and was later adapted into a Tony Award-winning musical.

The story focuses on Francesca, an Italian war bride, and is set in 1965 in a small Midwestern town. Francesca has been married for 18 years and has had a quiet life, but now the family is away at a state fair and a stranger has arrived seeking directions. The chance encounter will change both of their lives forever.

The Bridges of Madison County has performances 24, 25, 31, June 1, 6, 7 and 8 at 7:30 p.m. and May 26, June 2 and 9 at 2 p.m. Harmons’ Den Bistro at HART is open for dining before all performances. Reservations can be made for the show and the bistro by calling the box office Tuesday-Saturday 1-5 p.m. at 828-456-6322 or by going online to www.harttheatre.org.

HART is located at 250 Pigeon St., Waynesville, North Carolina.

HART is one of the most active theaters in the Southeast, producing a year-round schedule of plays and musicals from its home, The Performing Arts Center at the Shelton House. Opened in 1997, and funded by the support of people throughout the community, HART’s home is constructed in the style of the traditional summer stock playhouses of the 1920s.