The Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands returns

The Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands will return to downtown Asheville in October.

Doors open at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville on Thursday, October 14 at 10 a.m. The fair will last until Sunday, October 17 at 5 p.m.

The fair will feature artisans with both contemporary and traditional work in clay, wood, metal, glass, fiber, natural materials, paper, leather, mixed media, and jewelry. These members have undergone a two-step jury process as a part of the guild’s legacy to uphold a set of standards established by their creative peers.

There will be a range of craft demonstrations with interactive activities for visitors, and mountain musicians performing live on the arena stage.

The Southern Highland Craft Guild, chartered in 1930, represents nearly 800 craftspeople in 293 counties of nine southeastern states.

Admission is $10; children under 12 get in for free. For more information, visit the guild website.