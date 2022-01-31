Aquila Theatre takes the stage with a presentation of The Great Gatsby at the Clayton Center for the Arts in Knoxville on February 3 at 7:30 p.m.

The Great Gatsby, written in 1924, is a moving and honest portrayal of class, racism, and prejudice in American society. In what was originally titled Under the Red White and Blue, F. Scott Fitzgerald painted a vivid picture of how the quest for the American dream in the absence of true equality can lead to devastating effects.

Said Blake Smith, general manager of the Clayton Center for the Arts: “We have hosted Aquila Theatre several times, and their staging and presentation of classic works is always interesting and engaging.”

More information and ticket purchases may be made by visiting claytonartscenter.com or calling the Box Office at 865-981-8590. Group rates are available.

The Clayton Center for the Arts, located on the Maryville College campus and constructed through a unique partnership between the College and the cities of Maryville and Alcoa, is East Tennessee’s venue for arts and entertainment.