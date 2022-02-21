The Little Mermaid scheduled in March

× Expand Richard Calmes Photography

The Appalachian Ballet Company will present The Little Mermaid at the Clayton Center for the Arts, in Maryville, Tennessee, on Saturday, March 26, at 7 p.m. as part of its 50th anniversary season. A school matinee will be shown on Friday, March 25, at 10 a.m. to area school groups.

Artistic Director Amy Morton Vaughn choreographed her version of the story in 2017, and will reprise the ballet with some additional choreography this spring.

The Little Mermaid is a Danish fairytale written by Hans Christian Andersen. The ballet runs an hour and a half and is in three scenes.

Tickets are available through appalachianballet.org or the Clayton Center for the Arts.

