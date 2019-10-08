The Swag ranked among the best

The Swag, a luxury all-inclusive resort in the Smoky Mountains, has been named a Top 10 Condé Nast resort in the United States, and is the only Southern resort on the list.

The Condé Nast Traveler 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards recognize the best resorts in the United States and by region as voted by readers. This is the third year in a row that The Swag, located just outside Waynesville, North Carolina, has earned recognition.

The Condé Nast Traveler review calls The Swag “a mountaintop getaway of logs, fieldstone, shake roofs and natural rock porches … at an elevation of 5,000 feet in the Great Smoky Mountains, the views can’t be beat. The owners are delightful and engaging, and the staff are friendly and efficient,” they said.

“Our guests are at the heart of everything we do. We can’t thank them enough for voting and for loving The Swag as much as we do. It’s an honor to be recognized again.” said Annie Colquitt, who owns and operates The Swag with her husband, David Colquitt.