Dollywood’s Splash Country will offer Water Safety Day and the world’s largest swimming lesson on Thursday, June 17.

“Tens of thousands of children in our community missed the opportunity to participate in formal swimming lessons last year, which makes water education urgent this summer,” Dollywood announced in a statement about the Water Safety Day. “Drowning remains the leading cause of accidental death for children ages 1-4 in the U.S.

“To raise awareness about the importance of swim lessons, Dollywood’s Splash Country is hosting a swim lesson in the wave pool followed by a water safety fair with vendors and prizes. Guests can learn about everything from sun and boating safety to opportunities to sign up for local swim lessons.”

These events are included with water park admission, which for that day is $25 online.

The swim lesson begins promptly at 10 a.m.