Barter Theatre’s Project REAL, which places teaching artists in schools around southwest Virginia, will host Barter’s Theater Day on July 20. Theater Day will include a masterclass, production tour of “Shrek The Musical,” and post-show talkback with actors and crew members.

Theater Day at Barter Theatre, in partnership with the Virginia Theatre Association, is an opportunity for anyone who is curious about what it’s like to be on stage at Barter. Katherine Lyle, who is currently in “Shrek The Musical,” will lead an hour-long Shrek master class, while costume designer Sydney de Briel will lead a tour of rehearsal halls and the costume shop.

Participants will see a performance of “Shrek The Musical” at Gilliam Stage, and there will be a platform for questions and responses in a post-show talkback.

To register for Theater Day, contact the box office at 276-628-3991 or visit www.bartertheatre.com. All participants must be in high school or older. use promo code VTA19 when booking online or through the box office.

Barter Theatre, the nation’s longest running professional theater, is located in Abingdon, Virginia. The theater opened in 1933.