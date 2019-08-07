Ticket sales set for 'Broadway at the Tennessee Theatre'

× Expand Fiddler on the Roof

Beginning Monday, August 19, single-performance tickets will go on sale to the public for the 2019-2020 ‘Broadway at the Tennessee Theatre’ season.

The lineup is Fiddler on the Roof, Miss Saigon, Waitress, A Bronx Tale, Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Cats.

‘Broadway at the Tennessee’ is a cornerstone of entertainment in the East Tennessee region, bringing long-time theatergoers and first-timers together to enjoy live theater.

“The Tennessee Theatre is proud to bring these high-quality, diverse productions to Knoxville. To see a Broadway show in Knoxville’s Grand Entertainment Palace – with its intimate auditorium and beautiful ambiance – is an incredible experience,” said Becky Hancock, executive director of the Tennessee Theatre.

In addition to single performance tickets, subscription packages for the season are still available. Four different package options are available with four, five, and six show options. Subscription benefits include reduced service fees compared to single ticket purchases.

Fiddler on the Roof runs December 27-29. Miss Saigon runs January 28-February 2. Waitress runs February 28-March 1. A Bronx Tale runs April 3-5. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory runs May 5-10, and Cats runs June 19-21.

The theater is also offering special add-on performances of The Color Purple, November 5-6, and The Blue Man Group, April 21-23, 2020.

Located in the heart of downtown Knoxville, the Tennessee Theatre opened in 1928 as a movie palace, and is the Official State Theater of Tennessee.

More information on the 2019-2020 season can be found at www.tennesseetheatre.com.