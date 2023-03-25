Time to shear the sheep!

The Museum of Appalachia will welcome the warmth of spring by trimming the winter’s heavy growth of wool from its flock of sheep. Visitors are invited to join the Smithsonian-Affiliate museum in celebration of this pioneer tradition on April 21, May 5, and May 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sheep Shearing Days will include demonstrations of shearing, carding, spinning, and weaving the fleece into woven goods, plus real-life examples of some of the many finished products derived from the wool. Family-friendly activities will include sheep herding, Appalachian music, an animal meet & greet, and historic demonstrations like beekeeping, sawmilling, blacksmithing, and more.

Admission includes a tour of the museum farm and village, which contains some three-dozen historic log structures, exhibit halls filled with thousands of Appalachian artifacts, working gardens, and farm animals.                                                                                                             

Tickets are available for purchase at museumofappalachia.org. Admission rates for this event are $8 per child and $10 per adult. The event is free for museum members.

School groups, homeschool organizations and groups of 20 or more can reserve their spot by e-mailingbookings@museumofappalachia.org.

The museum is located 16 miles north of Knoxville, one mile east of Interstate 75 at exit 122.

