Tradional music duo coming to mountains

The Madison County Arts Council will welcome Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas in concert on Saturday, October 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Fraser has a concert and recording career spanning over 30 years, with a long list of awards, accolades, radio and television credits. His music appeared in the soundtrack of Last of the Mohicans, Bravehart and Titanic, to name a few. In 2011, he was inducted into the Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame.

Haas, a graduate of the Juilliard School of Music, is one of the most sought after cellists in traditional music today. She has performed and recorded with a who's who of the fiddle world, including Mark O'Connor, Natalie MacMaster, Irish supergroups Solas and Altan, Liz Carroll, Dirk Powell, Brittany Haas, Darol Anger and many more.

The musical partnership spans the full spectrum between intimate chamber music and ecstatic dance energy.

For over 16 years, this duo have set the standard for fiddle and cello in traditional music.

The two will appear in the Madison County Arts Center, 90 South Main Street, Marshall, North Carolina.

“We are delighted to introduce this spectacular duo to our audience here in Madison County,” said Laura Boosinger, executive director of the Madison County Arts Council. “Traditional music is a pivotal part of our heritage here. I, for one, am excited to hear the connections between traditional Scottish and Appalachian fiddling.”

For ticket information call, (828) 649-1301 or visit www.madisoncountyarts.com.