Traditional ramp festival

The 64th Ramp Tramp Festival will be held April 22-23 in Reliance, Tennessee. The festival is a true Polk County tradition, combining a uniquely flavored meal, bluegrass music, fun, and fellowship.

Festivities begin at 7 p.m. on that Friday night with Blackberry Winter, a folk/bluegrass band, followed by Blue Ridge Grass.

The line-up on that Saturday starts at 10 a.m. with the Misfits, Cedar Ridge, and Double Cross Bluegrass Band.

Attendees can enjoy a traditional ramp meal of ramps 'n eggs, white beans, cornbread, potatoes, and country bacon. Meals go from 10 til 2, or until they run out.

The Warman's, a family trio playing rockabilly will also appear. The Warman’s have opened for Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder.

Admission is free, and proceeds from meals and ramp sales support maintenance of the Polk County 4-H camp.

There is no overnight camping onsite, but there are camping sites nearby, and a variety of campground cabin and inn lodging within 10 miles of the festival.

The festival will be held at 4-H Camp McCroy, 1058 Highway 30, Reliance, Tennessee.

Anyone wondering just what a ramp is? A ramp is a wild plant that grows in the mountainous regions of the eastern United States. It is actually a member of the lily family. The scientific name is Allium tricoccum. The flat leaves grow from the ground in the spring and then die. Later, the plant has flowering stems with greenish white flowers. The smell of the ramp is one that won't soon be forgotten, best described as an onion and garlic mix.