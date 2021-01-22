Trail access limited for upkeep

× Expand Alum Cave Trail

Alum Cave Trail and associated parking lots will be closed in the near future to accommodate the replacement of two foot-log bridges near the Arch Rock area.

According to the National Park Service, the area will be closed weekly, Monday through Thursday, from February 8 - February 25. The trail will be fully open each week on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, along with President’s Day on Monday, February 15.

The Alum Cave Trail is a popular route to reach Mt. Leconte.

On a related topic, Ramsey Cascades Trail, Porters Creek Trail, and Backcountry Campsite 31 will be closed through Friday, March 26, due to lack of access to trailheads. Old Settlers, Brushy Mountain, and Grapeyard Ridge Trails will remain open, but hikers will not be able to access these trails from the Greenbrier area while the park replaces the Ramsey Prong Road Bridge. Hikers should plan their routes carefully.