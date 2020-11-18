Travelers look to the Smokies

× Expand National Park Service Sunset Sunset in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The Great Smoky Mountains region is high on the list of emerging travel destinations, according to a survey by HomeToGo, which claims to be the world’s largest vacation rental search engine.

Based on a general population survey of U.S. travelers, along with insights from HomeToGo’s internal search and booking data, the predictions show how COVID-19 will shape the future of travel, with the emergence of quiet getaways, family travel, last-minute trips and an emphasis on safety.

The survey suggests travelers are seeking quiet winter getaways. The most searched destinations for winter 2021 include the Florida Keys, The Great Smoky Mountains, Naples, Florida, Lake Tahoe, and Maui. In contrast, destinations known for a bustling nightlife, such as Manhattan and New Orleans, have been slower to recover in terms of travel interest.

“Many of the search and booking trends we’re noticing for 2021 are driven by the ongoing pandemic. Because COVID-19 has clearly transformed the way we live and work, we’re observing more travelers looking for responsible ways to satisfy their desire to explore, an increase in last-minute bookings and an emphasis on rural, quieter destinations,” said Caroline Burns of HomeToGo. “Additionally, HomeToGo has noticed an uptick in searches for aspirational bucket list-worthy destinations.”

In 2020, HomeToGo’s internal search data already showed that nearly 90 percent of overall searches were for trips to rural areas. Cabin rentals are expected to be especially popular, accounting for 33 percent of total accommodation searches on HomeToGo in 2020, a 143 percent increase from 2019.