Two regional groups garner Grammy nominations

The Po' Ramblin' Boys From left: The Po' Ramblin' Boys are Josh Rinkel, C.J. Lewandowski, Jasper Lorentzen and Jereme Brown.

Two regional groups are nominees for the Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album. The nominees, announced Wednesday, include The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, nominated for their album “Toil, Tears and Trouble,” and Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, for the album “Live in Prague, Czech Republic.”

We've been writing about both groups, and you can check those stories out here and here.

The Grammy Awards will be announced Sunday, January 26.