The Historic Ramsey House in Knoxville is hosting three opportunities to watch vintage Base Ball games in August.

August 7 features a triple-header beginning at 10 a.m., while both August 21 and August 28 are doubleheaders beginning at 11 a.m.

Teams play by 1864 rules, wear period uniforms and bear the names of actual teams that played in Knoxville during that time.

Admission is free.

The Tennessee Association of Vintage Base Ball was established in 2012 to entertain and educate by recreating the civility of 19th century base ball, a time when the game was referred to by two words instead of the more modern baseball.

The association promotes living history, bringing 19th century sports to life using rules, equipment, costumes and culture of the 1860s.

Spectators can watch America’s favorite game while enjoying classic American snacks offered by Ramsey House. All proceeds go directly to the ongoing preservation of this historic home. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair and umbrella for shade.