Visit dreamy mountain homes on Burnsville tour

The 10th Yancey County Dream Home Tour provides a peek into some of Burnsville’s most impressive houses. Four homes are open for tours Friday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. The lineup includes a fairy-tale castle, a mountaintop retreat, an off-the-grid farmhouse and a personal art gallery.

At Mudville, the castle-like home of Dr. William and Kenna Anspach, a river flows under the main living space, and a wine cellar is carved into the riverbank. Twin copper-roofed spires extend 70 feet into the air, lending to its fairy-tale appeal. With its fieldstone exterior constructed from rock found on the property, the home looks as if it sprang up naturally in its wooded setting.

The newly built Mountain Air retreat of Warren and Larissa Bare delights visitors with 360-degree views. The living area’s wall of glass retracts, letting in the fresh mountain breeze.

Back by popular demand, the off-the-grid Celo farmhouse of Jon and Lucinda Williams demonstrates the couple’s commitment to sustainability. The home is solar powered and cooled by a neighboring creek. A canning kitchen preserves the harvest of an on-site orchard and garden.

David and Fran Strawn’s home doubles as a personal art gallery. Their extensive collection is representative of the surrounding Toe River Valley with works by many local artists.

“Guests will walk away from that home amazed by the talent found in these mountains,” says Margaret Earley-Thiele, executive director of Mayland Community College Foundation and the tour organizer.

Tour proceeds go toward student scholarships at Mayland Community College. The scholarships provide full tuition, fees and books to incoming students from local high schools who graduated in the top 10 percent of their class.

“The home tour works well because it involves so many members of the Mayland community: homeowners, business sponsors, community volunteers, and staff and student volunteers,” Earley-Thiele said.

Tickets are $25 and available at the Yancey Learning Center, Yancey Chamber of Commerce, and online at www.Mayland.edu/Foundation/Foundation-Events/. For an additional $25, attendees may purchase a lunch ticket to dine at Mountain Air Country Club. For more details, visit the Mayland Foundation website or call (828) 766-1233.