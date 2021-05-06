Waterfall nonprofit makes huge splash

× Expand A member of the Bernies Falls Trailhead crew stuffs electrical cables into trash bag.

Six months after officially launching, Waterfall Keepers of North Carolina have made a significant impact in the state through extensive cleanup efforts, the introduction of a Junior Keepers program for kids, adoption of waterfalls, and surveys of spray cliff ecosystems.

In these six months, Waterfall Keepers has gained 336 members and 253 waterfall adopters, who adopted 193 waterfalls. The group has removed 1,700 gallons of trash by adopters and more than 3,040 gallons of trash during a one-day waterfall sweep. Volunteers have worked 1,200 hours.

“We have crammed an incredible amount of things into our first six months, yet this is merely the beginning of what we have planned,” said Kevin Adams, executive director and founder of Waterfall Keepers of North Carolina and author of nine books, including North Carolina Waterfalls. “We have more programs set to launch this summer, and are continuing important work with botanists who have partnered with us to survey the unique ecosystems of spray cliffs.”

The largest event since the founding of Waterfall Keepers was the Waterfall Sweep in March, which saw debris removed from six of the dozens of sites that volunteers combed for trash and litter.

“The enthusiasm we have seen from kids and their families signing up to be Junior Keepers has been fantastic and encouraging,” said Holly Bass, co-founder of Waterfall Keepers and head of the Junior Keeper program. “We are thrilled to be educating these keepers in the importance of waterfalls and look forward to adding even more fun aspects to the program.”

The next big event for Waterfall Keepers is the Adopt-A-Highway Cleanup on May 22, along a section of North Carolina’s Forest Heritage Scenic Byway, which has beautiful waterfalls alongside it.

“We are preparing to launch significant waterfall programs and events in the late summer and fall that will be community-oriented, educational, and unique to our beautiful waterfalls in North Carolina,” Adams said. “The outpouring of support from people who have not only expressed interest in volunteering, but who have put in the hours to protect, conserve, and clean up trails and waterfalls, has been astounding and we are all so incredibly grateful.”

To learn more, visit waterfallkeepersofnc.org.

Waterfall Keepers is a 501(c)3. Its mission is “to promote and advance the cultural, economic, ecological, and historical significance of North Carolina waterfalls; to serve as an educator and advocate; and to preserve waterfalls and facilitate their enjoyment in perpetuity.”