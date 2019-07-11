New waterpark planned for Sevierville

× Expand Derek Thomson

Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks will be building a new attraction in Sevierville called Soaky Mountain Waterpark.

The new 50-acre outdoor waterpark will be located across the street and up the hill from the Sevierville Convention Center and Wilderness at the Smokies resort.

“We are excited to be bringing another quality attraction to the popular Smoky Mountain tourist region,” said Joe Eck, COO of Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks. “Soaky Mountain Waterpark is going to be an amazing destination for families with children of all ages to enjoy. It will feature some of the most popular, thrilling and unique water attractions available, and it will all be outdoors in a beautiful mountain-modern park setting.”

Plans call for the waterpark to feature a 35,000-square-foot wave pool capable of generating waves up to six feet high; a winding wave river spanning an area of 24,000 square feet; and a kids’ play-and-spray feature with multiple slides for both the tame and the daring. There will also be a kid-friendly activity pool with smaller versions of the other towering slides found throughout the park; an adventure pool with a water obstacle course; a flat-water cabana pool for relaxing poolside; a double FlowRider; and four large slide complexes.

Planned slides include a water coaster, a family ride tower with two five-person raft rides, a tubing tower with five flumes, two high-intensity body slides, and a four-lane, head-first mat racing challenge.

Pricing for waterpark admission is yet to be determined, but Wilderness at the Smokies guests will likely receive preferred pricing.

For more information visit: SoakyMountainWaterpark.com.