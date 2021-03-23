Webinar to focus on Parkway wildlife

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is offering a free webinar at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 6, to highlight how camera traps are used to study wildlife along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

In ecosystems around the world, scientists make use of “camera traps” to obtain critical data about wildlife and their habitats. While this may sound menacing, these harmless conservation tools are in fact simple cameras, armed with sensors that capture a photo whenever they sense movement in the area. These devices operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and can help researchers gather a large amount of information – while often capturing amazing photos in the process.

On the Blue Ridge Parkway, park biologists are using camera traps to assess the distribution of medium and large mammals. They are also monitoring wildlife use of natural and artificial water sources and other unique habitats along the 469-mile route.

During this 30-minute webinar, Parkway Biologist Tom Davis will give participants a behind-the-scenes look at how park staff use camera traps to study wildlife. Davis’s webinar will include images and videos of bears, white-tailed deer, bobcats, coyotes, raccoon, opossum, skunks, and even birds captured on the park’s many camera traps.

The Zoom webinar is the latest installment of the Insider’s Report series which highlights the nonprofit’s projects and ways to enjoy the national park unit. A new topic is covered at 11 a.m. the first Tuesday of each month.

To register, visit BRPFoundation.org/events.