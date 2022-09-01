Wilderness at the Smokies to expand

Wilderness at the Smokies officials have announced a $40 million expansion and renovation for the resort’s 15th anniversary. The Sevierville resort will be adding nearly 40,000 square feet to the Wild WaterDome indoor water park.

The expansion will include Switchback Mountain, a three-story water coaster featuring three steep drops, uphill blasts and high speeds, the company said.

The waterpark expansion will also include an immersive lazy river tunnel experience with LED color-changing kaleidoscope lighting, mirrors and projections. The resort will add a rooftop glass-edged pool, cabanas and entertainment area, and is also adding an indoor suspended Cloud Coaster to its Adventure Forest. Food destinations in the facility will be upgraded and expanded, and the resort is also adding a dozen three-bedroom, fully furnished villas.

Preparation for the expansion began on August 22, and the project is anticipated to be complete by fall 2023.

