Chimney Rock fundraiser offers night visit

Watch night fall from atop Chimney Rock during a fundraising evening for the Friends of Chimney Rock State Park.

The event is on Saturday, June 8, from 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m., and features hands-on activities, nature stations, storytelling around the campfire, s’mores and more.

The Friends help support the park through volunteer work and fundraising with a focus on recreational access, education, and protection of the ecological resources within the Hickory Nut Gorge.

“All proceeds will be used to improve the park for future visitors,” said Ryan Lubbers, the Friends president. “We invite everyone to come out and celebrate a very extraordinary evening at the Rock.”

The cost is $20 per adult, $8 for children ages 5-15, and free for children ages 4 and under. The use of flashlights is encouraged. If you forget to bring one, flashlights can also be purchased in the Sky Lounge gift shop, along with snacks and drinks.

After a welcome and talk about the Park Friends, the elevator and outcroppings trail will open at 8:15 p.m. Guests can enjoy stargazing with the Astronomy Club of Asheville from the top of the Rock, eat s’mores while listening to campfire stories, and check out multiple nocturnal animal encounters. The night will conclude with a spooky campfire story at 9:30 p.m. and a harmonica song performance at the base of the Chimney at 10 p.m.

To purchase tickets visit ChimneyRockPark.com. Tickets must be purchased by June 6.