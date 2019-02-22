Firm offers online safety summer camp

A team of parents and social media designers have created a virtual summer camp program that helps children understand online safety and how to better control their online image.

“Our team has put together a patented online experience with access to modules, discussion boards, chat rooms, an interactive app, video presentations and more,” said Melissa Mathews, director of operations of ImageSAFE in Asheville.

“The platform is a direct experience for kids to explore profile structure, social posts and online interaction,” Mathews said. “Tools provide access to digital learning and reporting,” she said. “ImageSAFE has collaborated with industry experts to offer virtual campers and their parents an online experience that will provide heightened safety going forward in social media. In fact, attendees and their parents may receive ongoing support and education long after camp ends.”

She said the program is endorsed by the National Institute for Social Media.

The company is offering two online sessions in 2019: July 14 - August 3, and August 4 - August 24. Registration opens March 1.

“It’s no secret that parents worry about their kids’ social media involvement,” Mathews said. “Here is a virtual summer camp that gets kids involved in their own online safety, engaging safely and directly with a newly patented online platform. ImageSAFE combines safety with savvy to give kids a better social experience,” she said.

For information and registration, visit www.SafeImage.online .